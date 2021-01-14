Advertisement

Pikeville businesses work together to spread warmth

The Pink Pig Yarn Shop is teaming up with FaithLife Market to accept handmade winter...
The Pink Pig Yarn Shop is teaming up with FaithLife Market to accept handmade winter accessories for people in need.(WYMT)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 8:49 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pink Pig Yarn Shop is partnering with FaithLife Market for a winter outerwear drive.

The shops are serving as drop-off points for hats, scarves, mittens, and gloves, which will all benefit local people in need this winter. However, the drive has a small twist.

“Any size that you want to make, that works. But it needs to made with love,” said Pink Pig owner Sarah Stahl. “That’s handmade, not store-bought.”

According to Stahl, the act of love it takes to create a piece of winter wear makes things more personal for whoever the items are given to.

Pink Pig is offering a 10% discount on items purchased to make accessories for the drive and Stahl is offering free classes in January to teach people how to make the items.

She said it is the shop’s way of showing people in the community that someone cares enough to put in a little time weaving some warmth for them.

“It makes it very special to receive something that someone made. Even if it’s not very fancy,” said Stahl.

Supplies do not have to be purchased from the yarn shop or created in the classes there. Items just need to be made with love and dropped off at either store on Division Street in Pikeville.

All items must be dropped off by January 29. For more information, contact Stahl at (425)287-6090.

