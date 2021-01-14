Nik Scalzo withdraws name from transfer portal, will return to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After entering his name into the transfer portal on January 6, Nik Scalzo withdrew his name this week and will return to the University of Kentucky.

Scalzo was a three-start quarterback prospect in the Class of 2019. He had offers from Harvard, FAU, Illinois and Central Michigan, among others. Scalzo tore his ACL during his senior year of high school and freshman year at Kentucky.

Kentucky will have four quarterbacks on its roster now with Scalzo’s return. Lexington Catholic graduate Beau Allen, Auburn transfer Joey Gatewood and incoming Somerset freshman Kaiya Sheron will all compete for the starting job.

