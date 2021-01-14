Nearly 200 jobs coming to Berea by 2023

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The Hitachi Automotive Electric Motor Systems America Inc. will be renovating one of their Berea, Ky. facilities.

The company plans to begin electric motor production sometime in early 2022 - early 2023.

“On behalf of the City of Berea, we extend a hearty welcome to Hitachi Automotive Electric Motor Systems America Inc. We are very pleased that they have chosen our city to be the first location of their newly formed company. One of our goals over the last two years has been to attract state-of-the-art, advanced manufacturing to our city, and Hitachi MS is the perfect partner,” Mayor Fraley said. “We also appreciate the efforts of the Cabinet for Economic Development in working with Hitachi MS and bringing them to Berea. We look forward to a long term working relationship with Hitachi MS.”

This addition is expected to grow the operation from around 20 employees to nearly 200.

“We are pleased to establish this new business in Berea, where Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas has forged a robust, ongoing relationship with the local community and state officials over the years,” said Shingo Nakamura, president of Hitachi Automotive Electric Motor Systems America. “The new venture is a critical piece in strengthening Hitachi’s foundation in the fast-growing electric vehicle market and supporting the revitalization of the economy in Kentucky through job creation in response to COVID-19.”

Hitachi Automotive Electric Motor Systems America Inc. currently has four facilities in Kentucky, two of which are in Berea. These changes will be made to the 1150 Mayde Road facility.

“This new venture, along with the jobs and wages it will create, adds true momentum to our economic recovery and points to a bright future as we build a better Kentucky,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “From an automotive workforce and industry perspective, it’s also crucial that Kentucky continues to attract these kinds of forward-looking projects. The auto industry is in a years-long tectonic shift to electric vehicles. Throughout this, we must advance the commonwealth’s role and reputation as a major player in this hugely important economic sector.”

The Madison County Judge-Executive Reagan Taylor also welcomed the new project.

“Madison County is fortunate to have so many wonderful corporate partners, and without a doubt, Hitachi is one of those,” said Judge/Executive Taylor, who also serves as president of the Kentucky Association of Counties. “Hitachi’s commitment to Berea and Madison County has been unwavering. Their decision to expand operations once again highlights the fact that Madison County’s location, quality workforce, and community culture make it a great place to grow a business.”

