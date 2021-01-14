Advertisement

Man arrested in Mingo County on several charges

A man arrested in the Red Jacket area faces several charges, including drug offenses, the Mingo...
A man arrested in the Red Jacket area faces several charges, including drug offenses, the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday.(Mingo County Sheriff's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man arrested in the Red Jacket area faces several charges, including drug offenses, the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Deputies say Ryan Perkins is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (heroin), possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (methamphetamine), prohibited person in possession of a firearm, battery on an officer and fleeing on foot.

The sheriff’s department released the following photo of evidence they seized:

Evidence seized in the arrest of Ryan Perkins in Mingo County, West Virginia.
Evidence seized in the arrest of Ryan Perkins in Mingo County, West Virginia.(Mingo County Sheriff's Office)

There was no information from the West Virginia Regional Jail Authority if Perkins is a current inmate in the system.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports the third-highest number of deaths Wednesday
Invoking the 25th Amendment: Here is how Kentucky’s representatives voted
Hazard JCPenney will be shutting its doors
Police are currently looking for a suspect after officials say a woman drove a stolen car into...
Officials: Woman crashes stolen car into Kentucky hospital, leaves scene

Latest News

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam delivers his State of the Commonwealth address for 2021
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam delivers final State of the Commonwealth address
Schools and coronavirus.
Two Southwest Virginia school systems to stay virtual through at least January 22nd
WYMT Mostly Sunny
Sunny today, big changes on the way for the weekend
Louisville pastor calls for curse on people he says ‘stole the election’
Louisville pastor calls for curse on people he says ‘stole the election’
Flu cases down COVID-19 cases up, doctors credit higher rate of flu vaccinations 11 p.m.
Flu cases down COVID-19 cases up, doctors credit higher rate of flu vaccinations 11 p.m.