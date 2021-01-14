Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, three deaths on Thursday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released updated coronavirus numbers and three deaths on Thursday.

The Whitley County Health Department reported one new death bringing the death toll to 24. The county also has 13 new cases bringing the total to 2,669 with 311 of those active.

The Lawrence County Health Department reported two deaths bringing the death toll to 14. There are also 13 new cases bringing the total to 978 with 113 of those active.

Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex in Morgan County reported 728 inmates and 80 staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The Bell County Health Department reported 25 new cases bringing the total to 2,188 with 186 of those active.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported three new cases in Clay County bringing the total to 1,675 with 683 of those active. Jackson County has eight new cases bringing the total to 634 with 192 of those active. In Rockcastle County, there are two new cases within the community and three new cases in Rockcastle Health and Rehabilitation. This brings the county’s total to 651 with 105 of those active.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 72 new cases bringing the total to 4,721.

The Knox County Health Department reported 25 new cases with two of those being children. This brings the county’s total to 2,371 with 378 of those active.

The Harlan County Health Department reported 14 new cases bringing the total to 1,909.

The Floyd County Health Department reported 30 new cases bringing the total to 2,291 with 283 of those active.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.