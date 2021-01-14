Local community and technical colleges set to host virtual MLK event

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Each year, Hazard Community and Technical College hosts a Dr. Martin Lither King Jr. event.

This year, they are teaming up with Southeast and Big Sandy Community and Technical Colleges to host a virtual event. It will be Monday January 18 at 10 a.m.

Dr. Kathy Bullock is set to be the guest speaker. She is a Professor Emerita of music from Berea College. She teaches, performs, and conducts workshops and other programs on African American music throughout the United States, Europe, and Africa.

The theme for the event is ‘The Urgency of Creating the Beloved Community’.

“Dr. Martin Luther King did include that phrase a bit about beloved community so who is that and who are members of this community? How do we get there and why is it important to us? Why is this something that feels urgent right now as we look around,” said Dr. Bullock.

Dr. Bullock says it is important to hold MLK events each year to recognize the day as a time to reflect, learn, grow and heal.

“What can we learn that our ancestors have shared with us and what things that we bring so that we can be more empowered to move forward and fly together as a people as a nation as a community,” said Dr. Bullock.

During the event, she will also use music as she says it is a great tool to connect and build a bridge between divided people.

“An idea of unity not necessarily that everyone believes everything everybody else does but that we are unified in our focus and our purpose in this world of finding peace, of building up community together of lifting each other as we move forward,” said Dr. Bullock.

For those wanting to watch the event on January 18, click here.

You can also join the Microsoft Teams Meeting by calling 859-286-5834.

The conference ID is 615 298 053.

