Lexington political experts weigh in on second impeachment vote

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The votes are in from both sides of the aisle impeaching President Donald Trump for the second time, this time for inciting an insurrection.

“This is completely unprecedented, nothing of this sort has ever happened,” UK Professor of Political Science Richard Waterman said. “I think it is more of a statement by members of the U.S. House of Representatives that they consider the breach, the attack on the Capitol that occurred last week as something that has to be addressed by the U.S. Congress.”

With 10 republicans voting in favor, it made this a bipartisan effort. Something that both Waterman and UK Associate Professor of Political Science Stephen Voss said may be more significant than the process itself.

“Every Republican politician is faced with the difficult choice of whether to anger part of their home base or instead to sign on to a wildly unpopular activity that was going on in Washington D.C.,” Voss said.

And, with only days before President-Elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day, Voss said it’s likely more about the message than any consequences that could follow a Senate trial.

“Democrats probably do not think they realistically can get President Trump convicted and removed from office,” Voss said. “But, now, what happened and President Trump’s role in it has been repudiated in a very public way and it will be there in the history books, in the record books from here on out.”

