Advertisement

Kentucky State Police preparing for potential Kentucky capitol protests ahead of presidential inauguration

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - There could be protests at state capitol buildings all over the country this weekend.

Earlier this week, the FBI said some could turn violent based on the process of the presidential transition.

Gov. Andy Beshear says they will be ready to protect the Kentucky Capitol.

“Typically we walk around the capitol with my dog or my kids,” said Frankfort resident Jessie Wilder.

But Wilder said seeing protestors with lots of guns and tactical gear changed her plans last weekend and could change her plans again this weekend.

“I don’t feel particularly concerned for the neighborhood, kind of will avoid the area myself to stay out of it,” Wilder said. “I was real impressed with the presence last weekend when we happened to walk by with the capitol guard and the state police. Everyone seemed to be very respectful ad keeping their space.”

Wilder also said there were a lot of guns, but also that there was a lot of security.

There has been talk during the early part of the 2021 legislative session about changing some security plans and protocols impacting the grounds of the capitol. Several Republican lawmakers say there have been discussions about that this week.

“We are working on some long-range plans, establishing a protocol and pulling stakeholders together,” said Sen. Danny Carroll (R-Paducah)

Gov. Beshear says the National Guard has been activated to assist with local security concerns in the coming days, but no specific plans were announced.

Kentucky’s Capitol still allows the open carrying of weapons but Republican leaders said they have requested a meeting with Gov. Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron to discuss that.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hazard JCPenney will be shutting its doors
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 3,000 total COVID-19 deaths, announces Kroger vaccine partnership
Potential key evidence missing in case against one Eastern Kentucky lawmaker accused of assault
FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus...
What to do when the stimulus check does not arrive
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, three deaths on Thursday

Latest News

Gov. Beshear announces COVID-19 vaccine partnership with Kroger, teachers vaccinated ahead of...
Gov. Beshear announces COVID-19 vaccine partnership with Kroger, teachers vaccinated ahead of schedule 11 p.m.
As UK moves forward in vaccine rollout, there are questions about who’s next in line
Local community and technical colleges set to host virtual MLK event
Local community and technical colleges set to host virtual MLK event
The Magoffin County Health Department is making its way through its first shipment of Moderna...
Gov. Beshear announces COVID-19 vaccine partnership with Kroger, teachers vaccinated ahead of schedule
Police car
Pike County man charged with child sex offenses