Kentucky State Police preparing for potential Kentucky capitol protests ahead of presidential inauguration

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - There could be protests at state capitol buildings all over the country this weekend.

Earlier this week, the FBI said some could turn violent based on the process of the presidential transition.

Gov. Andy Beshear says they will be ready to protect the Kentucky Capitol.

“Typically we walk around the capitol with my dog or my kids,” said Frankfort resident Jessie Wilder.

But Wilder said seeing protestors with lots of guns and tactical gear changed her plans last weekend and could change her plans again this weekend.

“I don’t feel particularly concerned for the neighborhood, kind of will avoid the area myself to stay out of it,” Wilder said. “I was real impressed with the presence last weekend when we happened to walk by with the capitol guard and the state police. Everyone seemed to be very respectful ad keeping their space.”

Wilder also said there were a lot of guns, but also that there was a lot of security.

There has been talk during the early part of the 2021 legislative session about changing some security plans and protocols impacting the grounds of the capitol. Several Republican lawmakers say there have been discussions about that this week.

“We are working on some long-range plans, establishing a protocol and pulling stakeholders together,” said Sen. Danny Carroll (R-Paducah)

Gov. Beshear says the National Guard has been activated to assist with local security concerns in the coming days, but no specific plans were announced.

Kentucky’s Capitol still allows the open carrying of weapons but Republican leaders said they have requested a meeting with Gov. Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron to discuss that.

