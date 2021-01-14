Advertisement

Kentucky House impeachment committee to also consider petition against Eastern Kentucky representative

(WYMT)
By WYMT News Staff and Lexington Herald-Leader
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, Kentucky House Speaker David Osbourne (R-Prospect) said that the House of Representatives will send a citizen’s petition calling for the impeachment of Rep. Robert Goforth (R-East Bernstadt) to the same impeachment committee investigating a petition to impeach Gov. Andy Beshear, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The committee was formed because state law requires the Speaker of the House to form an impeachment committee once petitions are filed by members of the public.

Rep. Goforth challenged and lost sitting Republican then-Governor Matt Bevin in the 2019 gubernatorial primary. Rep. Goforth was indicted in September on charges of assault and strangulation. He easily won re-election in November with nearly 71 percent of the vote.

The newspaper reports that Wednesday’s petition against Rep. Goforth is a political repercussion of Speaker Osbourne’s formation of an impeachment committee against Gov. Beshear. Some Democrats have mentioned filing a petition against Attorney General Daniel Cameron for his handling of the Breonna Taylor case.

