Jay Cobb named football coach at Trinity

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Jay Cobb has been named the new head football coach at Trinity High School. This will mark for Cobb, who has been the defensive coordinator at Trinity since 2014, the sixth time he has been a head coach in Kentucky.

While at Trinity, Cobb’s defenses have been lights out. In 2020, the Shamrocks shut down everybody on its way to the school’s 27th state championship. Trinity led the state in scoring defense (4.8 points per game), rushing defense (2.6 yards per game) and total sacks (41 ½).

Cobb has crisscrossed the Commonwealth during his football coaching career with stops at South Hopkins (1984-87), Webster County (1989-92), Knott County Central (1993-97), Somerset (1998-2008) and Campbellsville (2010-11).

Cobb’s most success coming at Somerset where he took the Briar Jumpers to the state semifinals in 1999, 2005 and 2006.

In 26 years as a head coach, Cobb’s career record is 149-139.

