PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Paintsville native Jack Pelphrey has died. Jack was the father of Paintsville basketball legend and 1987 Mr. Basketball John Pelphrey.

Pelphrey died on January 9th. He was 87 years old. Here is the link to Jack Pelphrey’s obituary. His funeral was held on Wednesday.

