Advertisement

Dollar General says it will pay workers to get COVID-19 vaccine

The company said it is encouraging, but not requiring employees to be vaccinated.
The company said it is encouraging, but not requiring employees to be vaccinated.(Brian Sherrod)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollar General employees could receive extra pay if they choose to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a press release on Wednesday, the company said it will provide frontline hourly team members four hours of regular pay after they receive a completed COVID-19 vaccination.

Salaried employees who get vaccinated will also receive “additional store labor hours to accommodate their time away from the store.”

The next phase of vaccinations will be offered to frontline essential workers, including store employees. The company said it is encouraging, but not requiring employees to be vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports the third-highest number of deaths Wednesday
Invoking the 25th Amendment: Here is how Kentucky’s representatives voted
Hazard JCPenney will be shutting its doors
Police are currently looking for a suspect after officials say a woman drove a stolen car into...
Officials: Woman crashes stolen car into Kentucky hospital, leaves scene

Latest News

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam delivers his State of the Commonwealth address for 2021
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam delivers final State of the Commonwealth address
Schools and coronavirus.
Two Southwest Virginia school systems to stay virtual through at least January 22nd
WYMT Mostly Sunny
Sunny today, big changes on the way for the weekend
Louisville pastor calls for curse on people he says ‘stole the election’
Louisville pastor calls for curse on people he says ‘stole the election’
Flu cases down COVID-19 cases up, doctors credit higher rate of flu vaccinations 11 p.m.
Flu cases down COVID-19 cases up, doctors credit higher rate of flu vaccinations 11 p.m.