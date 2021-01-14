Cold front brings rain, snow into the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A cold front arrives later tonight into tomorrow bringing us rain and snow as we head into the weekend.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Clouds will increase tonight as a cold front moves closer to the mountains. Showers arrive late tonight mostly early Friday morning. Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 30s.

Most of us should see rain on Friday. We could see a wintry mix during the morning hours but I do think most of us stay about freezing. We’ll get a break from the rain during the afternoon hours and temperatures will drop as that cold front passes through. Light snow showers arrive later Friday night into early Saturday morning. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

The Weekend

Snow showers really arrive Saturday. Highs will only be in the low to mid-30s both Saturday and Sunday with overnight lows dropping into the upper 20s. Clouds and snow showers continue for both days.

Most of the snow falls on Saturday with lighter snow showers on Sunday. It is still unclear exactly how much snow we will get. We could see anywhere from a dusting to 2-3″ in those higher elevations. This will fall over a 3-4 day period as well. I think most of our travel issues will be later Saturday into early Sunday morning.

Extended Forecast

Flurries continue Monday morning with highs only getting into the mid to upper 30s. Hopefully, we will finally see this wintry system push out of here and maybe some peeks of sunshine by the later afternoon hours.

We will see that sunshine Tuesday with highs getting back into the low to mid-40s.

Sadly, another system arrives Wednesday into Thursday. Right now, it doesn’t look like we see winter weather with this system but we could possibly be dealing with thunderstorms. More on that later.

