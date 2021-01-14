Advertisement

Chick-fil-A giving out free chocolate fudge brownies in January

(Source: Frankieleon/Flickr)
(Source: Frankieleon/Flickr)(GIM)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Chick-fil-A is giving away free chocolate fudge brownies throughout the month of January.

“Your afternoon treat is our treat. Enjoy a Chocolate Fudge Brownie – on us,” Chick-fil-A said on Twitter.

Chick-fil-A One members can redeem the offer using the Chick-fil-A mobile app through Jan. 23.

The offer can be redeemed at more than 2,600 participating Chick-fil-A restaurants in the U.S. by scanning or placing a mobile order on the app.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports the third-highest number of deaths Wednesday
Invoking the 25th Amendment: Here is how Kentucky’s representatives voted
Hazard JCPenney will be shutting its doors
Police are currently looking for a suspect after officials say a woman drove a stolen car into...
Officials: Woman crashes stolen car into Kentucky hospital, leaves scene

Latest News

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam delivers his State of the Commonwealth address for 2021
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam delivers final State of the Commonwealth address
Schools and coronavirus.
Two Southwest Virginia school systems to stay virtual through at least January 22nd
WYMT Mostly Sunny
Sunny today, big changes on the way for the weekend
Louisville pastor calls for curse on people he says ‘stole the election’
Louisville pastor calls for curse on people he says ‘stole the election’
Flu cases down COVID-19 cases up, doctors credit higher rate of flu vaccinations 11 p.m.
Flu cases down COVID-19 cases up, doctors credit higher rate of flu vaccinations 11 p.m.