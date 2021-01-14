Advertisement

ARH launch online form to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments

(WYMT)
By Paige Noel
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 8:32 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Appalachian Regional Healthcare officials released a statement Wednesday saying they have received many calls to scheduled COVID-19 vaccinations appointments.

The volume of calls was higher than anticipated, so health officials are asking that if you want to schedule a vaccine appointment to use the online form.

After completing the online form, patients will be called as soon as possible to finalize an appointment time and date.

Health officials wanted to remind you that the state-designated vaccination phase will determine on how soon you can get an appointment scheduled.

