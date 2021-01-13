Advertisement

Wildcats honor Ben Jordan, fall to Crimson Tide, 85-65

Alabama's John Petty Jr., left, shoots a 3-pointer while defended by Kentucky's Keion Brooks...
Alabama's John Petty Jr., left, shoots a 3-pointer while defended by Kentucky's Keion Brooks Jr. (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Camille Gear
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
(WYMT) - The Wildcats honored late teammate Ben Jordan on Tuesday night, in Kentucky’s 85-65 loss to Alabama.

This was Alabama’s first win at Rupp Arena since 2006. This was also Kentucky’s second-worst home loss to Alabama in school history. The Crimson Tide won 94-71 at Rupp in 1974.

Alabama finished 14-30 from three-point land. John Petty Jr. scored a game-high 23 points and Jaden Shackelford added 18 points. Alabama shot 46% from the floor.

Isaiah Jackson led the Cats with 14 points, Devin Askew followed with 12. The Wildcats had 21 field goals and 19 turnovers in the loss.

The Crimson Tide led at halftime, 42-30.

Kentucky (4-7, 3-1) visits Auburn Saturday at 2:00 on ESPN. Alabama (10-3, 5-0) hosts Arkansas Saturday at 3:30 on the SEC Network.

