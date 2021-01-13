Whitley County names Cumberlands assistant Zeke Eier at new head football coach

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Whitley County found its new head man for its football program on Wednesday, naming Zeke Eier as the new head football coach.

Colonels, let’s welcome our new Head Football Coach, Zeke Eier! Whitley County has tabbed their new head football... Posted by Whitley County High School on Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Eier has spent the past six years at Cumberlands, most recently as the special teams coordinator and running backs coach. He replaces Jep Irwin, who took over as South Laurel’s head football coach in December of 2020.

