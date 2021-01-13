Advertisement

Virginia Gov. Northam sets special election to fill State Sen. Ben Chafin’s seat

A. Benton Chafin, Jr
A. Benton Chafin, Jr((Source: Virginia General Assembly))
By WJHL News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 3:47 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has issued a writ of election to declare a special election be held to fill the seat of State Senator Ben Chafin, who died from complications from COVID-19 on January 1st.

CBS affiliate WJHL reports the special election will be held March 23th, 2021, according to a release from the governor’s office.

You can view the full write of election by clicking here.

The election will determine the representation of the 38th Senate District.

Candidates must file to appear on the ballot by January 22nd, 2021.

The deadline to register to vote in the special election is March 2nd. The deadline to request an absentee ballot be mailed to you is March 12th.

To view candidacy requirements, click here.

The Dickenson County Board of Supervisors had voted unanimously on Monday night to ask the governor set a special election.

Two candidates, Jony Baker and Elijah Leonard, have already announced their intent to campaign for the seat.

