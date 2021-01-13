Advertisement

Veterans, friends of more than 70 years vaccinated for COVID-19 together

By WMUR Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 1:16 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WMUR) - Two New Hampshire veterans, who are in-laws and have been friends since 1949, received their first doses of the coronavirus vaccine together.

Edward Wilson and William Wentworth, both in their 80s, have been through a lot of life’s turning points together. They’ve been friends since 1949, both serving their country – Wilson in the Army and Army National Guard and Wentworth in the Air Force. Wilson even married Wentworth’s sister.

“Our families went to the same church, and that’s how we all met,” Wentworth said.

Edward Wilson and William Wentworth, both veterans in their 80s, have been friends since 1949....
Edward Wilson and William Wentworth, both veterans in their 80s, have been friends since 1949. They went together to get the COVID-19 vaccine through the Manchester Veterans Affairs Medical Center.(Source: Manchester VA, WMUR via CNN)

Now, the two friends are staying connected despite the COVID-19 pandemic. They went together to get the COVID-19 vaccine through the Manchester Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

“I still work at the library, and it’s been difficult because I haven’t been able to do that. I like to keep active, and you can’t in a situation like this,” Wentworth said.

“Just being able to move about will be, I think, the blessing that we’re looking for,” Wilson said. “It is a very big relief.”

The two are among 200 veterans the Manchester VA has vaccinated so far.

“They served their country honorably. They come here. They entrust us with their healthcare. For us to be able to offer this COVID vaccine and see the smiles on their faces is truly precious,” said Kevin Forrest, the facility’s medical center director.

New Hampshire officials say the state is having one of the fastest vaccine rollouts in the country.

Copyright 2021 WMUR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WKYT has learned through multiple sources UK baseball player Ben Jordan has died at the age of...
UK baseball, basketball player Ben Jordan dies at 22
Rita Blackburn was welcomed home to a group of family members Tuesday after nearly two months...
‘Another chance to live again’: Pike County woman returns home after 46-day battle with COVID-19
Knox County Fiscal Court denounces UK basketball, asks for reallocation of taxpayer funds
Hazard police chief talks about COVID-19 diagnosis
Hazard police chief talks COVID-19 diagnosis, his wife’s battle and long term effects
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 3,000 cases, 22 deaths Tuesday

Latest News

President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
LIVE: Trump on verge of 2nd impeachment after Capitol siege
Getting a COVID-19 vaccination is one of the best ways to protect yourself and others from the...
Overcoming a fear of needles
This photo provided by Western Tidewater Regional Jail shows Robert Keith Packer of Newport...
Authorities: Man in ‘Camp Auschwitz’ shirt at riot arrested
CNN reports that multiple arrests have been made related to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol...
Arrests made after Capitol insurrection
Royal Caribbean ships won't be cruising anytime soon.
Royal Caribbean cancels cruises through April