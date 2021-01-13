Advertisement

VDH: Two new COVID-19 related deaths in Dickenson County

By Brandon Robinson and WJHL News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WYMT/WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers Wednesday morning, which included two deaths in one of the counties WYMT covers.

The new deaths were reported in Dickenson County. The report from VDH shows two people from Lee County are now in the hospital from complications from the virus. 72 new cases were reported.

Here are the latest numbers from Lee, Wise, Dickenson and Buchanan County along with the City of Norton:

Buchanan County – 978 cases / 70 hospitalizations/ 23 deaths (8 new cases)

Dickenson County – 761 cases / 27 hospitalizations/ 11 deaths (6 new cases/ 2 new deaths)

Lee County – 1,825 cases / 79 hospitalizations/ 32 deaths (35 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations)

Norton – 210 cases / 12 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (1 new case)

Wise County – 2,428 cases / 125 hospitalizations / 67 deaths (22 new cases)

Statewide, VDH reported 336,203 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 407,947.

VDH reports there have been 4,833 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

