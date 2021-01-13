Advertisement

UK professor, fmr. US ambassador Carey Cavanaugh talks about what happened at US Capitol

What happened last week at the nation’s capital is still fresh and puzzling to some of the...
What happened last week at the nation’s capital is still fresh and puzzling to some of the country’s allies. We talked to UK professor Carey Cavanaugh, who is also a retired American Ambassador and Peace Mediator, about how our friends across the ocean view America.(Provided)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - What happened last week at the nation’s capital is still fresh and puzzling to some of the country’s allies.

MORE: World warily watches America’s postelection aftershocks

We talked to UK professor Carey Cavanaugh, who is also a retired American Ambassador and Peace Mediator, about how our friends across the ocean view America.

“I’m shocked that it could happen and be allowed to happen,” said Professor Cavanaugh, Patterson School of Diplomacy.

At the time of this interview, Cavanaugh had just gotten off the phone with some of his colleagues in Europe.

“What’s going on in the United States, that’s what most of it was they were horrified to see these mobs running up to Capitol Hill break-in,” Cavanaugh said.

His European friends were mystified.

“They want to know how can Republican leaders be supporting this move where people will go break into a Capitol and want to hang the Republican candidate for vice-president,” Cavanaugh said.

They’re looking for an explanation.

“I didn’t have a good answer for them,” Cavanaugh said.

Cavanaugh says what happened that day scarred our image across the globe.

“It hurts our ability to exercise a leadership role we traditionally have,” Cavanaugh said.

The professor believes the next administration will have an uphill battle in repairing the image of the United States to the world.

“This image of marauders on the hill will last for decades this is not going to disappear,” Cavanaugh said. “This is now a part of our history.”

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports the third-highest number of deaths Wednesday
Invoking the 25th Amendment: Here is how Kentucky’s representatives voted
Hazard JCPenney will be shutting its doors
Police are currently looking for a suspect after officials say a woman drove a stolen car into...
Officials: Woman crashes stolen car into Kentucky hospital, leaves scene

Latest News

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam delivers his State of the Commonwealth address for 2021
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam delivers final State of the Commonwealth address
Schools and coronavirus.
Two Southwest Virginia school systems to stay virtual through at least January 22nd
WYMT Mostly Sunny
Sunny today, big changes on the way for the weekend
Louisville pastor calls for curse on people he says ‘stole the election’
Louisville pastor calls for curse on people he says ‘stole the election’
Flu cases down COVID-19 cases up, doctors credit higher rate of flu vaccinations 11 p.m.
Flu cases down COVID-19 cases up, doctors credit higher rate of flu vaccinations 11 p.m.