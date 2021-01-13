The Second Impeachment of President Trump: How Kentucky’s representatives voted

WASHINGTON (WYMT) - In a 232-197 vote Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump for the second time. This marks only the fourth presidential impeachment in U.S. history and the only time that a president has been impeached twice.

Kentucky’s six congressional representatives largely voted against the impeachment along party lines.

Rep. James Comer (R-First District) representing much of Western Kentucky, Rep. Brett Guthrie (R-Second District) representing much of south-central Kentucky including Bowling Green, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Fourth District) representing much of Northern Kentucky, Rep. Hal Rogers (R-Fifth District) representing much of Eastern and Southern Kentucky, and Rep. Andy Barr (R-Sixth District) representing much of Central Kentucky including Frankfort and Lexington all voted against impeaching the president.

Only Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Third District) representing much of the city of Louisville voted for impeaching President Trump.

The full roll call vote of the House can be seen here.

