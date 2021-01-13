Advertisement

Study: Long-term smokers in Kentucky will spend nearly $2M over their lifetime

Smoking File
Smoking File
By WAVE News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - During a time when millions of people are trying to survive a global pandemic and make ends meet, Kentuckians are spending astronomical amounts of money on smoking.

Smokers have a higher risk of developing severe symptoms from COVID-19, but that’s not stopping people from lighting up.

Since 1964, more than 20 million people have died from smoking-related illnesses, 2.5 million of those were nonsmokers who died from diseases associated with secondhand smoke.

Not only is smoking a deadly habit, it’s an expensive one.

The personal-finance website WalletHub released a new report that ranked The Real Cost of Smoking by State, which included how much money a person spends on smoking per year, during their lifetime and total healthcare costs.

In Kentucky, smokers will spend $36,740 a year, on average, to get their fix.

Long-term smokers in Kentucky will spend nearly $2,000,000 over their lifetime.

WalletHub released the following numbers:

The Financial Cost of Smoking in Kentucky (1=Lowest, 25=Avg.):

  • Out-of-Pocket Cost per Smoker – $98,112 (Rank: 11th)
  • Financial-Opportunity Cost per Smoker – $1,093,824 (Rank: 11th)
  • Health-Care Cost per Smoker – $110,280 (Rank: 1st)
  • Income Loss per Smoker – $451,829 (Rank: 7th)
  • Other Costs per Smoker – $9,459 (Rank: 3rd)
  • Total Cost Over Lifetime per Smoker: $1,763,504
  • Total Cost per Year per Smoker: $36,740

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WKYT has learned through multiple sources UK baseball player Ben Jordan has died at the age of...
UK baseball, basketball player Ben Jordan dies at 22
Rita Blackburn was welcomed home to a group of family members Tuesday after nearly two months...
‘Another chance to live again’: Pike County woman returns home after 46-day battle with COVID-19
Knox County Fiscal Court denounces UK basketball, asks for reallocation of taxpayer funds
Hazard police chief talks about COVID-19 diagnosis
Hazard police chief talks COVID-19 diagnosis, his wife’s battle and long term effects
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 3,000 cases, 22 deaths Tuesday

Latest News

Hazard JCPenney will be shutting its doors
ll
VDH: Two new COVID-19 related deaths in Dickenson County
In a video posted to Facebook Tuesday night, Whitesburg Mayor James Wiley Craft announced he is...
Eastern Kentucky mayor shares cancer diagnosis on social media
Kentucky State Police to hire dozens of telecommunicators