Rupp Arena prepares for first concert since start of COVID-19 pandemic

By Victor Puente
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Event organizers are preparing for the first concert at Rupp Arena in ten months.

They tell us they believe the steps they’re taking will keep patrons safe, as long as they’re willing to follow them.

There have been half a dozen basketball games at Rupp, but the acoustic concert headlined by Brantley Gilbert will be the first non-sporting event since they started letting people back in.

“It’s exciting for us because we’ve been down since you know mid-March when the KHSAA girls tournament stopped in the tournament,” said Carl Hall, director of arena management. “So, we are starting to build back up.

There are some tickets left, but not many just based on how few there were to begin with.

“We are limited to 15% capacity at the venue which is about 2,800 tickets by the way this will set up,” Hall said.

And those who do come will be screened, their temperatures taken, and they’ll be asked to wear a mask unless they are actively eating.

“That has now migrated over to live events. If you want to be able to attend a live event, you gotta wear a face mask,” Hall said. “For live events to continue, you have to wear a face mask.

And if you don’t, you may not see the end of the show.

“Security staff will be monitoring the isles throughout the night,” Hall said. “Trying to encourage people to comply but if somebody chooses not to staff will be put in place and ask you to leave the building.”

They are asking people to arrive early if possible. They want to avoid having a lot of people bunched together near that entrance.

Rupp Arena now also has a clear handbag policy and tickets are mobile-only.

