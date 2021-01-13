Rep. Hal Rogers votes against the second impeachment of President Trump

WASHINGTON (WYMT) - The U.S. House of Representatives voted 232-197 Wednesday afternoon to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time, one week after riots at the U.S. Capitol.

One of the 197 nay votes was Eastern Kentucky congressman Hal Rogers, who also voted against President Trump’s first impeachment in 2019.

Rep. Rogers’ office released a statement after the impeachment vote on Wednesday afternoon:

“What we need in America today is hope for a united and peaceful nation, gaining strength at every corner, not another vote to divide our country from within. President Donald Trump is not our enemy and President-elect Joe Biden is not our enemy. Over the last four decades, I have served alongside six U.S. Presidents, including four Republicans and two Democrats – Biden will be the third. Through different administrations, I have always reached across the aisle and worked to find common ground for the good of the American people, and we need to get back to the people’s business. However, today’s impeachment vote is not the way to bring Americans together.” “House Democrats have been working to remove President Trump since he took the oath of office four years ago, and this second attempt in his final days of office, only deepens the anguish and the growing political divide in our nation. The violent rioters who stormed the Capitol on January 6th, leading to the loss of innocent lives and damage across this great institution, will rightly be held responsible for their actions to the fullest extent of the law – and that should be our focus.”

