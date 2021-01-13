One more nice day before wintry mess arrives

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The sunshine will continue Thursday but by Friday a cold front arrives bringing us a chance for rain and snow!

Tonight and Tomorrow

Clear skies continue tonight with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s for most of us. Those valleys could definitely drop into the low to mid-20s with those clear skies. With those cold temperatures, clear skies and calm winds we will likely wake up to widespread frost once again Thursday morning.

Mostly sunny skies return Thursday with highs getting near 50. It will be a little bit breezy tomorrow as a cold front arrives later Thursday night into early Friday morning. Winds will be from the southwest and could gust up to 20 MPH at times. Rain moves in mainly after midnight. With overnight lows dropping into the low to mid-30s we could see a wintry mix by Friday morning.

Friday and Saturday

That cold front continues to push through Friday. Most of the rain and possibly some snow will fall throughout the morning hours. We should get a break from the rain by the afternoon hours. Highs will get into the low to mid-40s as well. I don’t think we see a lot of accumulation from the snow Friday morning. Maybe in those higher elevations.

Moisture moves back into the mountains late Friday into Saturday. Overnight low will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s so whatever does fall as we head into Saturday will likely be snow. Highs will only get into the low to mid-30s with overnight lows dropping into the upper 20s. Snow showers will continue throughout the day and night Saturday.

Extended Forecast

Light snow showers continue Sunday with highs remaining into the low to mid-30s. The cloudy skies continue as well. It is still too early to tell how much snow we will receive by Sunday.

Flurries are possible Monday morning with highs still in the mid to upper 30s. We should hopefully see some sunshine by the afternoon hours!

Another system could move in later Tuesday into Wednesday. We’ll keep an eye on that.

