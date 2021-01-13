Advertisement

Officials: Woman crashes stolen car into Kentucky hospital, leaves scene

Police are currently looking for a suspect after officials say a woman drove a stolen car into the main entrance of Baptist Health Hardin. (Source: WAVE 3 News Viewer)(WAVE)
By WAVE News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 3:56 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are currently looking for a suspect after officials say a woman drove a stolen car into the main entrance of Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown Tuesday afternoon.

According to Chris Denham with Elizabethtown Police, officers responded to Baptist Health Hardin in response to a vehicle crashing into the building around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Preliminary investigation revealed an unidentified woman broke into a Mercury Grand Marquis with the keys inside. The woman then drove the vehicle into the entrance doors on the east side of the hospital, Denham said.

Police said the woman is believed to have crashed the vehicle accidentally while attempting to steal it.

After the crash, the woman left the car, entered another small car and drove away.

Denham said that police are still looking for the woman, and the investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Elizabethtown Police Department at (270) 765-4125 or the Hardin County Crime Stoppers at (800) 597-8123.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

