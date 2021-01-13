North Laurel takes Cov Cath into OT, comes away with big win

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Number #1 North Laurel played host to Covington Catholic Tuesday night.

Covington Catholic took an early lead, but the Jaguars battled back and took the game into overtime.

North Laurel would hang on, beating the Colonels 89-87 to stay undefeated so far this season.

Reed Sheppard led the Jaguars with 45 points and 12 rebounds. Clay Sizemore added 18 points and Ryan Davidson finished with 16 points.

North Laurel will take on Jackson County Friday night in McKee.

