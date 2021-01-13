Advertisement

North Laurel takes Cov Cath into OT, comes away with big win

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Number #1 North Laurel played host to Covington Catholic Tuesday night.

Covington Catholic took an early lead, but the Jaguars battled back and took the game into overtime.

North Laurel would hang on, beating the Colonels 89-87 to stay undefeated so far this season.

Reed Sheppard led the Jaguars with 45 points and 12 rebounds. Clay Sizemore added 18 points and Ryan Davidson finished with 16 points.

North Laurel will take on Jackson County Friday night in McKee.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WKYT has learned through multiple sources UK baseball player Ben Jordan has died at the age of...
UK baseball, basketball player Ben Jordan dies at 22
Rita Blackburn was welcomed home to a group of family members Tuesday after nearly two months...
‘Another chance to live again’: Pike County woman returns home after 46-day battle with COVID-19
Knox County Fiscal Court denounces UK basketball, asks for reallocation of taxpayer funds
Hazard police chief talks about COVID-19 diagnosis
Hazard police chief talks COVID-19 diagnosis, his wife’s battle and long term effects
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 3,000 cases, 22 deaths Tuesday

Latest News

Boys 13th Region All A semifinals
Boys 13th Region All A semifinals
North Laurel
Boys All A: North Laurel vs. Covington Catholic
Harlan's Jordan Akal takes a free throw in the 13th Region All 'A' semifinal vs. Lynn Camp.
13th Region All ‘A’ finals set for boys
Alabama's John Petty Jr., left, shoots a 3-pointer while defended by Kentucky's Keion Brooks...
Wildcats honor Ben Jordan, fall to Crimson Tide, 85-65