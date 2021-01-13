Nappy Roots artist B. Stille helps promote Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WYMT/WBKO) - At this time of year, people tend to think about how they can improve themselves. The answer for some might be the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship.

Tuesday, during a virtual news conference, Buffalo “B.” Stille of the Grammy-nominated group Nappy Roots talked about why Kentuckians should take advantage of the scholarship.

“I believe that education is the one thing that nobody can take away from you,” Stille said. “The Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship program is amazing because it offers a lot of different skill sets and is tuition-free. If I can go back to school, anybody can do it.”

The scholarship began in 2017 and provides up to 60 hours of tuition for those who qualify. More than 350 courses are available in high-demand programs in health care, manufacturing, business and information technology, construction/skilled trades and transportation/logistics.

The scholarship is funded by the Kentucky Lottery. Mary Harville, Kentucky Lottery President and CEO, said during the news conference more than 5,600 students have received nearly $17 million in Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship funds.

Students must complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) before completing the Work Ready application. A hotline (833-711-WRKS) and a live web chat offer assistance from college advisors on how to enroll in the program.

For more information about the scholarship and a free download of B. Stille’s new single, visit workreadykentucky.com. To see the full news conference, visit https://youtu.be/pBqWfEimu6Q or the KCTCS Facebook page.

