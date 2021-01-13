More than his parents legacy: Reed Sheppard shines early in sophomore season

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Reed Sheppard may be the son of Kentucky Basketball stars, Jeff and Stacey Sheppard.

“Yeah, it hasn’t bothered me. I try not to listen to it as much when people say he just gets it because of who his parents are, ” said sophomore guard, Reed Sheppard.

After his stellar performances in the first three games of North Laurel’s season, he’s creating his own legacy.

“But now knowing that it’s me it feels good, just because I never really paid attention to people saying it’s just the parents,” added Sheppard.

In the first three games of this young season, Sheppard has put up stellar numbers. He averaged 44 points a game, scoring 37 points against Holy Cross, 48 points against Pikeville, and 45 against Covington Catholic.

“He’s playing through his potential and that’s what everyone asks when is he going to cool off? You know the Reed Sheppard you’re seeing is the Reed Sheppard he is right now. He’s a really good basketball player,” said North Laurel Boys’ Basketball Head Coach, Nate Valentine.

The biggest difference between his standout freshman year and his already impressive sophomore season is how he approaches each game.

“He’s really taking a high major approach to every game and in practice. He gets here early, he gets here before school and comes in and shoots and he stays an hour after practice. He does all the things that you have to do if you want to play at places that he talks about,” added Valentine.

The biggest question about Sheppard’s future remains, where will he play college basketball?

“My freshman year it got to me a little bit at the beginning and I was just worried about what everybody thought and my parents told me don’t worry about what they think, just go out there and be yourself,” added Sheppard.

Regardless of where Sheppard ends up playing at the next level, it won’t be the last time you hear the name, Reed Sheppard.

North Laurel will take on Jackson County Friday night in McKee.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.