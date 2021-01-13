Long-term care facility distributes vaccine to residents during ‘vaccination celebration’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the COVID-19 vaccination rollout continues in Kentucky, the focus will soon shift to the next phase which includes individuals over 65. Still, now, the focus is on health care workers and people in long-term care facilities. Those are the individuals that received doses of a vaccine at Park Louisville Memory Care Wednesday.

The facility called the event a vaccination celebration as residents and staff received doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, provided by CVS Pharmacy. Their country western-themed event allowed people inside the building a chance to get their vaccination without leaving the facility. The staff was excited, and the residents were grateful. At least one of the residents there is over 100 years old.

The elderly population has been a main focus of the vaccine rollout and will continue to be, even into the next phases. For Park Louisville resident Georgia Gwinn, her thoughts on COVID-19 are simple: “We don’t like it.”

Gwinn, who received her second shot of the vaccine Wednesday, said she’s had no ill side-effects from the first one and she’s ready to get things back to normal, or at least somewhat normal.

“It’s just nice to know that everybody’s not going to get sick and we can get up and do the things we were supposed to be doing and want to do,” said Gwinn, “and come and go as we please. At least in the building.”

For those receiving their first shot today, they’ll be back 21 days later for another vaccination celebration for their second shot, a booster.

