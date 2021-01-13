Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, six deaths on Wednesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released updated coronavirus numbers and six deaths on Wednesday.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported two deaths in Clay County. This brings the death toll to 22. The individuals were a 68-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman. Both were residents of Landmark of Laurel Creek. There are seven new cases within the community of Clay County and two new cases in Landmark of Laurel Creek. This brings the county’s total to 1,672 with 729 of those active. Jackson County reported eight new cases bringing the total to 626 with 212 of those active. In Rockcastle County, there is one new case bringing the total to 646 with 100 of those active.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported two deaths in Letcher County and one death in Leslie County. This brings the death toll to five in Letcher County and two in Leslie County. There are 13 new cases in Leslie County bringing the total to 602. In Letcher County, there are 10 new cases bringing the total to 1,299. Knott County reported six new cases bringing the total to 818. Lee County has four new cases bringing the total to 1,087. There is one new case in Owsley County bringing the total to 348. In Perry County, there are 38 new cases bringing the total to 1,798. Wolfe County reported one new case bringing the total to 350.

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department reported a 71-year-old man from Wayne County died due to COVID-19. This brings the county’s death toll to 30. Wayne County also had 22 new cases bringing the total to 1,761 with 121 of those active. McCreary County reported eight new cases bringing the total to 1,322 with 87 of those active. Pulaski County has 63 new cases bringing the total to 4,557 with 315.

The Bell County Health Department reported 27 new cases bringing the total to 2,163 with 196 of those active.

The Harlan County Health Department reported 14 new cases bringing the total to 1,895.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 54 new cases bringing the total to 4,650.

The Whitley County Health Department reported 22 new cases bringing the total to 2,656 with 293 of those active.

The Knox County Health Department reported 45 new cases with five of those being children. This brings the county’s total to 2,346 with 373 of those active. The health department is also warning that if you visited McDonald’s in Barbourville on Friday, January 8th between 2 p.m. and 11 p.m., on Saturday, January 9th between 12 p.m. and 10 p.m. or Sunday, January 10th between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. you may have been exposed to COVID-19. The health department says to monitor for symptoms.

The Lawrence County Health Department reported seven new cases bringing the total to 965 with 120 of those active.

The Floyd County Health Department reported 30 new cases bringing the total to 2,261 with 297 of those active.

The Johnson County Health Department reported seven new cases bringing the total to 1,513 with 238 of those active.

