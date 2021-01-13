Lawmakers send several bills to Gov. Beshear’s desk early in the 2021 session

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky lawmakers are about to finish the first part of the 2021 legislative session. They are leaving Frankfort after sending a half dozen priority bills to Governor Andy Beshear’s desk.

They’re also mulling over a request to impeach Gov. Beshear.

A committee was formed Monday after complaints from four people, one of them a restaurant owner who refused to close during the recent shutdown order. Lawmakers say they’re required to meet but it’s unclear if they will take any action.

“I don’t think anyone should be excited or overly concerned about this appointment of a committee that is statutorily required,” said Rep. Jason Nemes (R-Louisville)

Committee members say they will hear facts from the petitioners and give the Governor ample time to respond. That’s just one of the issues on the last day of the first part of an odd-year session.

“I think we need to look at how we legislate in the state going forward,” said Senate Minority Caucus Chair Reggie Thomas (D-Lexington).

House and Senate Republicans used the first five days to push four bills limiting the Governor’s powers. Those bills are now waiting for either his signature or veto.

Right now, legislators are working on a budget.

“There is an effort to put it in conference committee as soon as we can. Start working out the details and compromises,” said Sen. Danny Carroll (R-Paducah)

Lawmakers aim to work on a spending plan during the interim. The budget they passed this week looks similar to the same bare-bones budget they passed last year during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lawmakers will resume their session in early February.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.