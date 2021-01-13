Advertisement

Kentucky State Police to hire dozens of telecommunicators

By WAVE News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 3:58 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) is seeking to train and hire 34 full-time and part-time Telecommunicator positions.

Jobs are open at 13 post locations across the commonwealth.

KSP Telecommunicators handle dispatch duties for Kentucky State Troopers, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officers, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Conservation Officers and other emergency service agencies.

Training will include a five-week paid training academy to become certified with the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council.

The requirements to become a KSP Telecommunicator include:

  • Excellent communication skills
  • Ability to handle extremely stressful and challenging conditions;
  • Handle flexible work schedules, including nights, weekends and holidays;
  • Ability to learn and adapt, especially in areas of technology.
  • Must be a High School Graduate.

Click here to apply.

