Advertisement

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez returning for 2021 season

Chris Rodriguez scored three touchdowns vs. South Carolina.
Chris Rodriguez scored three touchdowns vs. South Carolina.(UK Athletics)
By Willie Hope
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Chris Rodriguez confirmed he was coming back to Lexington for the 2021 season on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.

Kentucky’s leading rusher in 2021 told Kentucky Sports Radio on Wednesday morning, “I’m not going anywhere.”

Rodriguez ran for 785 yards and 11 touchdowns on 119 carries in 2020 while only playing in nine games. In four of the games he did appear in, Rodriguez reached the 100-yard mark. He was also had a streak of 105 carriers of not being tackled behind the line, a streak that ended in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against No. 23 NC State. Rodriguez was named a second team All-American by Pro Football Focus.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports the third-highest number of deaths Wednesday
Invoking the 25th Amendment: Here is how Kentucky’s representatives voted
Hazard JCPenney will be shutting its doors
Police are currently looking for a suspect after officials say a woman drove a stolen car into...
Officials: Woman crashes stolen car into Kentucky hospital, leaves scene

Latest News

Boys 13th Region All A semifinals
Boys 13th Region All A semifinals
Jack Pelphrey and John Pelphrey
Jack Pelphrey, father of John Pelphrey, dies
Reed Sheppard scored 45 points against Covington Catholic.
More than his parents legacy: Reed Sheppard shines early in sophomore season
Reed Sheppard North Laurel
North Laurel sophomore Reed Sheppard's big opening week earns Player of the Week