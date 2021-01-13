Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez returning for 2021 season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Chris Rodriguez confirmed he was coming back to Lexington for the 2021 season on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.

Can’t wait for next season and the opportunity to work with @LiamCoen and @CoachSings. Let’s work BBN. #notdoneyet — Chris Rodriguez Jr (@CROD_JR) January 13, 2021

Kentucky’s leading rusher in 2021 told Kentucky Sports Radio on Wednesday morning, “I’m not going anywhere.”

Rodriguez ran for 785 yards and 11 touchdowns on 119 carries in 2020 while only playing in nine games. In four of the games he did appear in, Rodriguez reached the 100-yard mark. He was also had a streak of 105 carriers of not being tackled behind the line, a streak that ended in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against No. 23 NC State. Rodriguez was named a second team All-American by Pro Football Focus.

"@CROD_JR runs like an anvil on wheels" 😅



Attacking every day in 2021 😼🏈 pic.twitter.com/MBZeCJg8Rr — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) January 13, 2021

