Kentucky players wear No. 33 shirts, hold moment of silence to honor Ben Jordan

Jordan died Monday. He was 22.
Players wear No. 33 to honor Ben Jordan.
Players wear No. 33 to honor Ben Jordan.(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky basketball and baseball player Ben Jordan died on Monday and to honor him, the Wildcats wore No. 33 shirts during warmups before Tuesday night’s SEC game against Alabama.

Jordan wore No. 33 during his time with the Kentucky basketball team last season.

Prior to the start of the game, there was a moment of silence as well.

Details of his passing are not complete.

