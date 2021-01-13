Kentucky at Auburn WBB postponed

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Due to the combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Auburn women’s basketball program, the Auburn-Kentucky women’s basketball game on January 14 has been postponed, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com.

Kentucky (9-3, 2-2 SEC) is set to continue SEC play on Sunday vs. Vanderbilt inside Memorial Coliseum. The game will tip at 5 p.m. ET on SEC Network.