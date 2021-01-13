Invoking the 25th Amendment: Here is how Kentucky’s representatives voted

WASHINGTON DC (WYMT) - The U.S. House of Representatives met Tuesday night and passed House Resolution 38, urging Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to remove President Trump with a Cabinet vote.

The vote ended up passing by a margin of 222-204 along party lines.

Five out of six members of Kentucky’s congressional delegation voted no to the resolution. Congressman John Yarmuth was the only member to vote yes.

Late Tuesday night, Congressman Hal Rogers released a statement about his decision to vote no.

“Next week, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris will be sworn into office and Congress should be making every effort to unify this nation, rather than taking divisive votes. I continue to adamantly condemn the deadly riot at the Capitol last week, as every American should. Moving forward, may those we lost serve as a stark reminder of the desperate need for a united and peaceful country. As House Democrats push to remove President Trump from office, even in these final days of his administration, I have full faith and confidence in my close friend Vice President Mike Pence regarding the 25th Amendment.”

Before the House vote even took place, VP Pence had already sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stating he would not move forward on removing the president, saying it would not be in the best interest of the nation and it was “time to unite our country as we prepare to inaugurate President-elect Joe Biden.”

