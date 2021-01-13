Advertisement

‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime

By KPNX Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 5:53 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURPRISE, Ariz. (KPNX) - The coronavirus has left one Arizona family feeling helpless, only able to watch on FaceTime as a 42-year-old father of three declines in the intensive care unit. He is on a ventilator and needs a lung transplant but isn’t stable enough for the procedure.

Monique Horbaczewski sees her future fading away as her husband, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski, teeters on the verge of death from COVID-19.

“I thought I had a lifetime of hugs and love and smiles and kisses,” Monique Horbaczewski said. “The last person I ever thought this would happen to is my husband, is Bob. He is an ox.”

The pain of being healthy and unable to see Bob Horbaczewski in person is weighing heavily on...
The pain of being healthy and unable to see Bob Horbaczewski in person is weighing heavily on his wife, Monique Horbaczewski, and his three kids.(Source: Monique Horbaczewski, KPNX via CNN)

A father of three, Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he and his whole family contracted the virus in mid-December. Everyone else recovered, but Bob Horbaczewski is still in its grip, relying on a ventilator since Christmas Day.

“The ICU doctor told me that there’s very little to hope and a lot that can go wrong,” Monique Horbaczewski said. “I feel like his status changes every hour.”

She can’t be in the room with her husband but can see him over FaceTime. She puts on a brave face, even though he’s too sick to talk back.

“I promised him that if he keeps fighting and pulls through, I will never take another kiss or another hug, even another fight, for granted,” Monique Horbaczewski said.

The pain of being healthy on the outside is weighing heavily on her.

“I feel helpless. I feel like I can’t help him,” she said. “I wish it was me. He’s the stronger parent. Our family would have been better off it had been me.”

It’s been tough on their kids, too, facing uncertainty for weeks. The two older children are teenagers, while the youngest is just 5 years old.

“Everybody keeps telling me to be positive, which is great. I get positivity is a great thing, but I’m also trying to be realistic,” Monique Horbaczewski said.

Doctors say Bob Horbaczewski will need a lung transplant to live, but he needs to be more stable for surgery. His wife is also working to find insurance that will cover the procedure.

“I don’t know if he’s going to make it,” Monique Horbaczewski said.

Scottsdale Shea Medical Center, the hospital where Bob Horbaczewski is being treated, is significant to the family. It’s where the couple met, where he proposed and where his mom currently works as a nurse.

A GoFundMe set up for the family has raised more than $23,000.

Copyright 2021 KPNX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WKYT has learned through multiple sources UK baseball player Ben Jordan has died at the age of...
UK baseball, basketball player Ben Jordan dies at 22
Rita Blackburn was welcomed home to a group of family members Tuesday after nearly two months...
‘Another chance to live again’: Pike County woman returns home after 46-day battle with COVID-19
Knox County Fiscal Court denounces UK basketball, asks for reallocation of taxpayer funds
Hazard police chief talks about COVID-19 diagnosis
Hazard police chief talks COVID-19 diagnosis, his wife’s battle and long term effects
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 3,000 cases, 22 deaths Tuesday

Latest News

Getting a COVID-19 vaccination is one of the best ways to protect yourself and others from the...
Overcoming a fear of needles
This photo provided by Western Tidewater Regional Jail shows Robert Keith Packer of Newport...
Authorities: Man in ‘Camp Auschwitz’ shirt at riot arrested
CNN reports that multiple arrests have been made related to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol...
Arrests made after Capitol insurrection
Royal Caribbean ships won't be cruising anytime soon.
Royal Caribbean cancels cruises through April
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday said President Donald Trump was responsible for...
Pelosi: Trump represents 'clear and present danger'