Hazard JCPenney will be shutting its doors

((source: CNN))
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The JCPenney store located in Hazard will be closing its doors.

The permanent closing was announced on their store closings website, as well, as on Facebook by the General Manager at that location.

Although no official date has been announced, their closing will happen sometime in the spring of 2021.

This is one of many JCPenney branches that will be or already has closed, after the company filed for bankruptcy back in May.

To find out if your local JCPenney has closed, please click here.

