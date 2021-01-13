Gov. Beshear responds to threats on government buildings and the petition for his impeachment

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The petition for Gov. Andy Beshear’s impeachment is something he’s been asked about by reporters several times, but in his briefing Tuesday the governor spent much of the time talking about that as well as threats to government buildings.

“So, one of those people that signed the petition is Jacob Clark,” Beshear said. “This is a video on Facebook that says God is going to smite me, and that is his handgun right above his left shoulder, pretty sure the statement he was trying to send to me then.”

Jacob Clark is one of the people who started the petition for the impeachment of Gov. Beshear.

He’s also a former house representative candidate.

Beshear featured some of his previous Facebook posts in the daily COVID briefing calling them more attempts at intimidation.

“This is a warning to Governor Andy Beshear,” Clark said in his Facebook video. “This is not meant to be physically threatening or anything but this was called out to me I believe by God.”

However, Clark responded saying he did not intend to threaten the governor, and he said the handgun shown is just the firearm he always keeps next to his bed.

But, Gov. Beshear said he’s concerned about the message it sends to people like the ones who stormed the U.S. Capitol and the armed militia group that has rallied in Frankfort.

When asked about any specific threats to the Kentucky State Capitol they might be monitoring, Beshear said there is at least one rally planned for Jan. 17.

“Seventeen, the number has importance to the Q’anon folks, that one is public out there,” Beshear said. “I think that date is also one where we think we will see things in other states.”

An organizer of last weekend’s rally at the state Capitol, Tony Wheatley, is also one of the people who started the petition for impeachment.

