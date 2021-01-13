Gov. Beshear reports the third-highest number of deaths Wednesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the fourth-highest day for COVID-19 cases and the third-highest day in deaths.

Governor Andy Beshear announced 4,560 new cases and 47 new deaths in Kentucky on Wednesday.

At least 313,282 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now approaching the 3,000 mark, currently sitting at 2,991.

“We’re going to pass 3,000 COVID-19 deaths in the commonwealth,” said Gov. Beshear. “That is tragic. We can stop this. We need to wear masks. We need to follow the rules and restrictions, and now is not the time to pull away the authority that keeps us safe. That allows us to be fluid and flexible with a virus that appears to be mutating and spreading more aggressively.”

39,723 people have recovered from the virus.

3,692,243 Kentuckians have received tests.

The current positivity rate is 12.29%.

As of Wednesday, 118 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. The two counties not in the red zone are Elliott and Fulton. Morgan County continues to have far and away the highest incidence rate in the state with 954.2 average daily new cases per 100,000 people.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

