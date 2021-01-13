Freezing fog possible early, sunny skies and mild temperatures later

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The sun finally made its way into the region yesterday and we’ll keep it around for a couple of days. Enjoy it, because some big changes could be on the way by the weekend.

Today and Tonight

Some locations could see some patchy fog this morning. It will be a bigger deal than it normally is because temperatures are below freezing, so it will stick to cold surfaces making them slick. There is a Freezing Fog Advisory for Claiborne and Campbell County, Tennessee and Lee and Wise County, Virginia until 10 a.m. Take it easy out there this morning.

The good news is that once the fog dissipates, the sunshine takes over and temps warm up into the upper 40s today! That’ll feel nice. Tonight, look for mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. There will be a ridge/valley split with temperatures with the valleys getting into the mid-20s and the ridges staying closer to 30.

Extended Forecast

Sunny skies continue on Thursday with a few more clouds moving in late. Highs will stay mild, topping out around 50.

Thursday night, the clouds return and precipitation chances aren’t far behind. Depending on the temperature, you could wake up on Friday morning to scattered rain or snow showers. Those should change back to rain during the day as highs climb back into the mid to upper 40s, but change back to snow as temperatures crash to around 30 overnight.

Scattered snow showers are possible through the weekend and potentially into early Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday. Some light accumulations are possible. Models are starting to line up on some totals, which we will talk about a little later. It will be a cold weekend with highs in the low to mid-30s and lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.