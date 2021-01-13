Advertisement

Eastern Kentucky mayor shares cancer diagnosis on social media

In a video posted to Facebook Tuesday night, Whitesburg Mayor James Wiley Craft announced he is...
In a video posted to Facebook Tuesday night, Whitesburg Mayor James Wiley Craft announced he is fighting bladder cancer.(City of Whitesburg Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 7:14 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - One longtime city leader in our region shared some news about his health on Facebook Tuesday night.

In a video posted to the City of Whitesburg page, Mayor James Wiley Craft said he was diagnosed with bladder cancer in December 2020.

He said he has been in Lexington for several weeks receiving radiation treatments at Markey Cancer Center at UK Hospital.

“Rest assured, even though I am out of the city, I am still able to handle my mayoral duties to the fullest extent,” Mayor Craft said in the video.

Craft said he is feeling good and his doctors are “very optimistic” about his prognosis.

You can watch the video below.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WKYT has learned through multiple sources UK baseball player Ben Jordan has died at the age of...
UK baseball, basketball player Ben Jordan dies at 22
Rita Blackburn was welcomed home to a group of family members Tuesday after nearly two months...
‘Another chance to live again’: Pike County woman returns home after 46-day battle with COVID-19
Knox County Fiscal Court denounces UK basketball, asks for reallocation of taxpayer funds
Hazard police chief talks about COVID-19 diagnosis
Hazard police chief talks COVID-19 diagnosis, his wife’s battle and long term effects
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 3,000 cases, 22 deaths Tuesday

Latest News

Hazard JCPenney will be shutting its doors
Smoking File
Study: Long-term smokers in Kentucky will spend nearly $2M over their lifetime
ll
VDH: Two new COVID-19 related deaths in Dickenson County
Kentucky State Police to hire dozens of telecommunicators