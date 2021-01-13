Eastern Kentucky mayor shares cancer diagnosis on social media

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - One longtime city leader in our region shared some news about his health on Facebook Tuesday night.

In a video posted to the City of Whitesburg page, Mayor James Wiley Craft said he was diagnosed with bladder cancer in December 2020.

He said he has been in Lexington for several weeks receiving radiation treatments at Markey Cancer Center at UK Hospital.

“Rest assured, even though I am out of the city, I am still able to handle my mayoral duties to the fullest extent,” Mayor Craft said in the video.

Craft said he is feeling good and his doctors are “very optimistic” about his prognosis.

You can watch the video below.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.