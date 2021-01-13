Celebratory march to be held in Somerset on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As COVID-19 has impacted the ways in which people celebrate, at times, it won’t stop the celebration of the life of Martin Luther King Jr., this holiday.

“It’s celebrated to commemorate a man that did everything that he could to bring people together and to honor him because he gave his life for this cause,” said Director of Equity and Inclusion at Somerset Community College Elaine Wilson.

The annual community march, in memory of King, will be in Somerset. The march will take place on Monday.

“We will maybe have a speaker or two and then we’ll have some music and some songs. So that is part of the march always and that will also be this year as well,” she said.

Remembering how King used non-violent protests to fight for equal rights for African Americans throughout the United States.

“He was able to bring together people of color, in addition to other people to champion this cause to help everybody to have a better life,” she said.

But he also encountered obstacles in trying to see people gather for unity.

“He endured beatings, jailing’s, he led a lot of people to try to bring people together,” she said

But remembering a leader, who fought for equality and peace for all.

The community march in Somerset will start at the Davis chapel AME church at 11 am. It will travel downtown around the fountain square and up East Mt. Vernon street, with it ending at the Lake Cumberland Farmers Market known as the Citizens National Bank Pavilion.

