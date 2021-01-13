AG Daniel Cameron keeps 24/7 security after Christmas Eve death threat
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
(WYMT) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron will continue to have around-the-clock security.
According to the Lexington Herald Leader, Cameron hoped to end the security on December 30th but had to reconsider after he received a death threat on Christmas Eve.
Cameron first had to have security after receiving a death threat during the Breonna Taylor investigation.
The legislature’s Government Contract Review Committee unanimously approved a new contract up to $300,000 and 24/7 security detail Tuesday.
A new contract with the security detail will last through June 30th.
