AG Daniel Cameron keeps 24/7 security after Christmas Eve death threat

(WYMT) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron will continue to have around-the-clock security.

According to the Lexington Herald Leader, Cameron hoped to end the security on December 30th but had to reconsider after he received a death threat on Christmas Eve.

Cameron first had to have security after receiving a death threat during the Breonna Taylor investigation.

The legislature’s Government Contract Review Committee unanimously approved a new contract up to $300,000 and 24/7 security detail Tuesday.

A new contract with the security detail will last through June 30th.

