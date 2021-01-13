20 staff members at Blazer High School quarantined

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Officials with Ashland Independent Schools say 20 staff members at Blazer High School are quarantined due to COVID-19 related issues.

For the rest of the week, all classes will be virtual for the rest of this week. The district says the in-person learning option at the high school will resume Jan. 19.

The schedule change does not impact other schools in the district. All early childhood, elementary, and middle schools are still having in-person learning.

Superintendent D. Sean Howard says deep cleaning at the school occurs on a regular basis.

