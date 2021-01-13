Advertisement

20 staff members at Blazer High School quarantined

Officials with Ashland Independent Schools say 20 staff members at Blazer High School are...
Officials with Ashland Independent Schools say 20 staff members at Blazer High School are quarantined due to COVID-19 related issues.(WSAZ)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 10:54 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Officials with Ashland Independent Schools say 20 staff members at Blazer High School are quarantined due to COVID-19 related issues.

For the rest of the week, all classes will be virtual for the rest of this week. The district says the in-person learning option at the high school will resume Jan. 19.

The schedule change does not impact other schools in the district. All early childhood, elementary, and middle schools are still having in-person learning.

Superintendent D. Sean Howard says deep cleaning at the school occurs on a regular basis.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WKYT has learned through multiple sources UK baseball player Ben Jordan has died at the age of...
UK baseball, basketball player Ben Jordan dies at 22
Rita Blackburn was welcomed home to a group of family members Tuesday after nearly two months...
‘Another chance to live again’: Pike County woman returns home after 46-day battle with COVID-19
Knox County Fiscal Court denounces UK basketball, asks for reallocation of taxpayer funds
Hazard police chief talks about COVID-19 diagnosis
Hazard police chief talks COVID-19 diagnosis, his wife’s battle and long term effects
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 3,000 cases, 22 deaths Tuesday

Latest News

Hazard JCPenney will be shutting its doors
Smoking File
Study: Long-term smokers in Kentucky will spend nearly $2M over their lifetime
ll
VDH: Two new COVID-19 related deaths in Dickenson County
In a video posted to Facebook Tuesday night, Whitesburg Mayor James Wiley Craft announced he is...
Eastern Kentucky mayor shares cancer diagnosis on social media
Kentucky State Police to hire dozens of telecommunicators