13th Region All ‘A’ finals set for boys

By Willie Hope
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 12:22 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan and Barbourville are moving on to the boys 13th Region All ‘A’ final on Saturday after wins in Tuesday night’s semifinals. The Green Dragons defeated Lynn Camp at home, 66-61 while Barbourville went to Jackson County to defeat the Generals, 76-59.

The two will battle on Saturday night at 7 p.m. from Harlan. The winner will punch its ticket Richmond for the All ‘A’ state tournament from Tuesday, February 16 to Sunday, February 21. They will take on the winner of the 10th Region. Bishop Brossart plays Robertson County on Thursday, January 14th to decide the winner.

