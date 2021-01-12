Advertisement

Wise County Public Schools complete first installation of space-based internet for students

Photo: Wise County Public Schools via Facebook
Photo: Wise County Public Schools via Facebook(WJHL)
By WJHL News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Wise County Public Schools have begun connecting select families to the internet with the help of SpaceX.

According to a Facebook post from the school system, the installation kits that will provide 45 select families with space-based internet have been delivered.

The post states the first installation has been completed, providing one of the rural families in the school system with an internet connection.

Officials with the school system say they hope to have all 45 homes connected in a matter of weeks.

