Gov. Beshear reports more than 3,000 cases, 22 deaths Tuesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear said that Tuesday was the fourth-highest Tuesday since the pandemic began during Tuesday’s COVID-19 news conference.

You can watch that here:

The governor announced 3,053 new cases bringing the total number of cases to 308,729. Tuesday was the fourth-highest Tuesday since the pandemic began.

The positivity rate is down slightly at 12.23%.

“This is the fourth-highest Tuesday, it’s higher than the last couple weeks, so we’re trying to determine where these numbers are going,” said Gov. Beshear. “We are sure that this is a surge caused by gatherings through the holidays, but there is a chance from what we are seeing in the data that while people gathered during the holidays, maybe now they’ve changed their behavior back to be being very careful. If that’s the case, hopefully we’ll see a leveling off, but only the data over the next week is going to let us know.”

Beshear reported 22 new deaths bringing the death toll to 2,944.

39,200 people have recovered from the virus and 3,659,416 Kentuckians have received tests.

Gov. Beshear also expressed concern about the Kentucky House of Representatives moving forward with an impeachment petition even though it was filed by four people who the Governor’s office has claimed have made threatening comments and organized extremist rallies. The Governor’s office also noted that this includes the rally where heavily armed men hung the Governor in effigy back in May.

The governor also signed an executive order Monday creating the Unemployment One-Time Relief Payment Program to be administered by the Office of Unemployment Insurance. The Program is funded up to $48 million funded by money from the Coronavirus Relief Fund. The program will provide one-time supplemental payments to claimants.

$400 will be provided to claimants under any unemployment program a would otherwise have qualified for 2020 FEMA Lost Wages Assistance with a weekly benefit under $100, and who had an approved claim in November and December 2020 with a weekly benefit amount of less than $176.

$1,000 to claimants under an unemployment program between March and October of 2020 with verified identities and no indication of fraud, but whose claims were no yet adjudicated and paid.

“For those who were able to file a claim, we want to help these people until we can get to their claims,” said Gov. Beshear. “And we want to help the people who were working regular, full-time jobs before this crisis but still didn’t make enough to qualify for Lost Wages Assistance when they lost their jobs.”

Kentucky COVID-19 numbers 1/12 (WYMT)

As of Tuesday, 119 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. The only county not in the red zone Tuesday was Hickman County in western Kentucky. Morgan County has far and away the highest incidence rate of any county in Kentucky at 835.1 average daily new cases per 100,000 people, more than 650 higher than the second-highest number in the state.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.